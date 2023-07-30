TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year: training camp.

Sunday was the first opportunity for fans to interact with the players.

“I’m just here to watch the players, get some autographs,” Alex Mercado said. “I really love Ryan Jensen, he’s probably one of my favorite players too because I’m a center too on my own team.”

Fans like Mercado were able to yell out to their favorite players and see them in action.

“It’s been amazing, I’ve got a lot of their attention: Godwin, Evans, Jensen, all of them,” he said.

It was the first of nine practices at the AdventHealth training center that will be open for viewing to Krewe members, stadium club members, luxury suite owners, and a few other special guests.

“It’s my husband’s birthday and my son’s,” Haley Cooper said. “We just wanted them to come out and enjoy something.”

“They’re huge Bucs fans, so we wanted to come out and have some fun today,” she continued.

With players feeding off the energy of fans, many say Sunday’s practice set the stage for a rowdy season ahead.

“Tampa Bay strong, I’m telling you,” said Bucified Bert, also known as Albert Owens, “We’re about to get it on.”

Open practices will conclude Monday, Aug. 14 with a day open to the general public.

The team will then leave Tampa for joint practices with the New York Jets.