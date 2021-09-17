Familiar face: Brady prepares for challenges set by new Falcons defensive coordinator, former Patriots coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to win their second game of the season when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Falcons are running a new defensive scheme orchestrated by Dean Pees, their new defensive coordinator, Tom Brady might have the inside scoop. Are you surprised?

Brady and Pees spent six seasons together as members of the New England Patriots organization. Pees joined the coaching staff ahead of the 2004 season and in 2006, he stepped into the role of defensive coordinator.

“I’ve known Dean a long time,” said Brady on Thursday after practice. “He really challenges the quarterback, very sound defensively. I do not think there are a lot of easy plays out there. He makes you earn everything.”

Brady also said when you face a division opponent like the Falcons, there is a certain level of comfortability between the two teams.

“In our personnel, there is not intimidation,” he said. “It is not like you play them once every four years. It is a team that they play twice a year. They have a lot of confidence. They have a lot of talented players and I think they use their players really well. Even last week’s game, I know they lost but they had a lot of opportunities on defense to make a lot of plays. They are going to make us earn every yard.”