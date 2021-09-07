‘Exciting night for all of us’: Tom Brady eager to start season in front of packed Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will start his 22nd season in the National Football League on Thursday when his team hosts the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

However, it is only his second season with the Buccaneers.

Brady spoke Tuesday about his comfortability ahead of the upcoming game.

“I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good,” he said. “I feel like we got a great opportunity ahead of us and any time you start the season, it is the first game of the year, it is pretty exciting. I know the stadium will be packed and it will be an exciting night for all of us.”

“We have worked pretty hard to get to this point and, now, we are through all of the physical prep and now we have a couple more days, 48 hours plus, to really mentally prepare and lock in and then try to go play our best game,” he added.

Brady and the Buccaneers kick off the 2021-2022 NFL season Thursday at 8:20 p.m. News Channel 8 is your official Bucs station and will bring you live coverage for the home opener from 4 to 7 p.m. that day.