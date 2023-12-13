TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At this point in the season, for a 6-7 Bucs team in first place, Sunday means everything.

One aspect of the game Tampa Bay must capitalize on is its run game. The Packers’ run defense ranks 31st in the league, and the New York Giants ran all over Green Bay on Monday night – 34 times for 209 yards.

“You have to be able to run the ball to win games to get to where your ultimate goal is just the overall improvement from the last few weeks,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Bucs’ run game is also the most improved area within the last few weeks. Tampa Bay has averaged 4.6 yards per carry after being dead last in the NFL through 13 games.

“It’s guys just trusting all the little things, not trying to do too much, do the little fundamentals. The great footwork, your first step is so important, and obviously, the targeting of it – Bob – has been great at doing all that all year, but everybody is on the same page, getting on the same track, and just the more reps they do, the better they get,” said Mayfield.

Fans can expect Bucs’ running back Rachaad White to have a big game. Chase Edmonds has also been heavily relied on as the No. 2 back.