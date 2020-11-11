Eta forces Tampa Bay Buccaneers to alter practice schedule

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians watches during an NFL football practice Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite their new indoor practice facility, are not immune to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared Wednesday afternoon that they have been forced to make changes to their practice schedule.

“We have to get out of the building by 5 o’clock,” he said, “and we will push everything back four or five hours tomorrow and work from the afternoon to the evening but we will get all of our work in.”

The Buccaneers are preparing for the Carolina Panthers this week following a loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. They will face the Panthers on the road on Sunday afternoon.

LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss