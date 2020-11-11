Eta forces Tampa Bay Buccaneers to alter practice schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite their new indoor practice facility, are not immune to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared Wednesday afternoon that they have been forced to make changes to their practice schedule.

“We have to get out of the building by 5 o’clock,” he said, “and we will push everything back four or five hours tomorrow and work from the afternoon to the evening but we will get all of our work in.”

The Buccaneers are preparing for the Carolina Panthers this week following a loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. They will face the Panthers on the road on Sunday afternoon.

LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: