Dolphins cheer on Buccaneers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Three dolphins from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium got into the Sunday night spirit to cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

CMA said the Animal Care staff introduced the Buccaneer gear into the dolphin’s daily activities to show support for the team.

Bottlenose dolphins Nicholas and PJ as well as rough-toothed dolphin Rudolph were seen warming up for Sunday’s match-up.

You can watch the Buccaneers take on the Rams Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. on Your Official Bucs Station.

