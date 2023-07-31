TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett’s world fell apartment when he lost his 2-year-old daughter Arrayah in May from an accidental drowning in their family pool.

Barrett said it’s a daily battle and emotions come in waves, but she will never be forgotten.

“It was hitting me hard this morning, and having to get ready for practice helped me get my mind off of it a little bit,” Barrett said. “It’s just tough to because this would’ve been our first camp that she would’ve been able to actually come to, and, I actually remembered, it doesn’t get any easier.”

Tampa Bay’s General Manager Jason Licht also spoke on Barrett’s journey, saying that Barrett’s family has been a “true inspiration to all of us.”

“I can’t speak to the journey he’s been on because I haven’t been in those shoes. It’s amazing what he and his family, the resolve that they have. They’re a true inspiration to all of us.”

Although the Barrett family lost an angel, they’re gaining another. Shaq and his wife, Jordanna, are expecting a baby girl, due in Feb. 2024.

“It’s amazing, especially knowing that our baby girl, Rea, more than likely had something to do with it. We know there’s no replacing Araya. There’s nothing ever in this word that can happen to replace our baby girl, but just having another baby girl, which is a super blessing because I wanted another girl really bad,” Barrett shared Monday.

While Arrayah might not be with us, Barrett said her memory lives on.

“She was the best. She was the best everything, all around – her smile, her personality. She would’ve been the best big sister all around. It’s just bittersweet because I know she’s in a better place, but I 100 percent would rather her be here with us.”

Aside from the tragedy of losing his young daughter, the 30-year-old is also overcoming a torn Achilles that he injured against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

However, Barrett said the injury was a blessing in disguise because he’s been able to spend time with his family while mourning his loss. He was cleared for training camp on Tuesday.