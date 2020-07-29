DL Vita Vea arrives at Bucs training camp with hand wrapped

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea checked in to training camp Wednesday morning with a wrap on his right arm.

The Tampa Bay Times reported in June that Vea had surgery on his right hand and would miss some time on the practice field during camp but should be ready to play in the regular season.

Vea’s surgery was not the only offseason procedure by a key member of the Bucs defense. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee and Safety Justin Evans continues to battle a lingering foot injury that sidelined him for all of 2019.

On Tuesday, Evans was placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list, and Head Coach Bruce Arians shared a hint of frustration when asked about the health of players entering camp.

“We’ll see how the right foot reacts,” Arians said. “He doesn’t have a lot of time but he needs to get out there.”

