TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed an opportunity to share first place in the NFC South after falling 27-20 to the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Atlanta Falcons defeating the New Orleans Saints, putting both teams at 5-6, Tampa Bay had the opportunity to have a three-way tie for first place. Now that the Bucs are sitting at 4-7, the team has fallen one game behind in the division.

During Sunday’s matchup, the Bucs’ run defense allowed Colts’ Jonathan Taylor to score twice, helping Indianapolis pull out a win at home in Week 12.

Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 20 for 30 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a fumble that he lost.

Wide receiver Mike Evans came in clutch for the Bucs after he caught both touchdown passes for Tampa. Evans ended the game with six catches for 70 yards while running back Rachaad White had 15 carries for 100 yards.