Dispute between Antonio Brown and Bucs head coach over ankle injury caused Buccaneers exit, attorney says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Antonio Brown is speaking out for the first time since he walked off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Brown, who released a statement through his attorney, is scheduled to get surgery on his injured ankle and has accused the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of an “ongoing cover up” following his departure from the team.

According to his attorney, Sean Burstyn, Brown has had an MRI on his ankle that “shows broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful.”

Brown’s ankle injury kept him off the practice field the Thursday and Friday prior to the Week 17 matchup against the Jets. During that game, Brown caught three passes totaling 26 yards before his dramatic exit.

Brown tweeted photos Thursday that show screenshots of what he claims are a text messages between himself and Coach Arians. The messages allegedly discuss his ankle and his ability to play Sunday. The messages include a picture of someone working on his ankle. 8 On Your side has not been able to verify these text messages.

The bucs have not commented.

Brown remains on the roster and is listed on the injury report as personal / not injury-related.