TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just days after addressing rumors concerning his playing time, Buccaneers’ linebacker Devin White stunned quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve.

It all started last week when there was an unexpected last-minute change at inside linebacker against the Green Bay Packers. White was listed a questionable ahead of the game despite fully practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Then, right before kickoff, the Bucs made him inactive – sparking rumors that White was unhappy K.J. Britt was starting over him at Lambeau Field. With the playoffs on the line, the 25-year-old decided to nip the rumors in the bud at practice last week before facing the Jags.

“I’ve just been seeing a lot of stuff, saying, like I quit on my team and I don’t understand how I can do that when it was a personal, like for me and coach Bowles, decision to sit down and rest to be able to help my team,” White said. “And even when I haven’t been playing, I’ve been in the building, I would never quit on my team. I love this game so much. I love competing so much.”

After clearing the air and confessing his love for the game and competing, he went out on Christmas Eve and stunned the northern Florida team.

The linebacker logged four tackles, two passes defensed, two quarterback hits, a clutch interception and 0.5 sacks. His interception was his second this year, establishing a new single-season career high. It was also White’s third career regular-season pick, with two of them coming against the Jaguars (also, Dec. 1, 2019).

Two of White's three career regular season interceptions have come against the Jaguars, including his first career interception on 12/1/2019. https://t.co/vGCnpD4OwO — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 24, 2023

The Buccaneers defeated Jacksonville 30-12, and head coach Todd Bowles touched on White and his Christmas Eve performance.

“I can’t speak for him, but it wasn’t from me. Me and Devin are very close – we talk about everything. His practice was normal – he looked ready to go. He looked fresh in practice, he was running around. He made the play in the game that he made in practice,” Bowles said Sunday.

White also stated how much he prepared for Sunday’s game and how he felt coming into the matchup.

“I mean it was a great week for me. I had great preparation all week. You know, I went to work just like I always do. And I felt good. You know, I felt better. I didn’t play with no spat. I didn’t play with none of the extra stuff I’ve been playing with,” he said. “I was able to go out there and just be myself and, you know, full confidence in myself, in my body and obviously my team backed me up. You know, there’s a lot of communication going on for me to play fast for them, for those guys to play fast, and you know, you see what we do when we play fast and communicate.”

“I mean, it’s just all credit to the defense, you know. Everything happened at the right time. You know, coach [Larry] Foote, we studied that formation. I kind of had a feeling that it was coming, and we did it from a split look. So, it looked like I was blitzing, but I was able to disguise and get in coverage and just make a great play,” he added.

On top of White’s stellar defensive performance, the rest of the Bucs’ defense dominated, holding Jacksonville to 305 net yards of offense – Tampa Bay’s fifth-fewest allowed in a game this season.

Additionally, the Bucs held the Jags to just 37 net rushing yards, the fewest they’ve allowed in a game this season and the fewest since Week 4 of the 2021 season. The Jaguars’ 37 rush yards marked their lowest production in a game this season and their worst output since Week 18 of the 2022 season against the Tennessee Titans.

With Sunday’s victory, the Bucs should be feeling more comfortable as playoffs near, however, to secure their spot in the NFC, Tampa Bay would need to win either of their remaining games against the New Orleans Saints or the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers will host the Saints for a Week 17 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.