TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bucs fans are likely waking up Tuesday morning with huge smiles on their faces after Monday night’s playoff game.

We spoke with several fans exiting Raymond James Stadium and many were thrilled about the win – that is, those whose team won.

“And we stay Buc down,” one fan said. “This the Bay.”

It seemed like it’s going to be a rough day in Philadelphia for Eagles fans.

“Maybe next year? There’s always next year. There’s always next year,” one Eagles fan said.

Another upset Eagles fan yelled, “Clean the house. Clean the house,” as he exited the game.

The Bucs defeated the Eagles 32-9 in their first playoff game of the season.

Baker Mayfield had an outstanding performance playing through his injuries to throw 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Bucs fans say was an electric playoff game inside the stadium. Some said it was nostalgic.

“Oh man, it was great. Great win,” Bucs fan James Mullis said. “We’re ready to go to the Super Bowl, hopefully.”

The next step toward the Super Bowl is facing the Detroit Lions.

Predictions favor the opposing team just like they did for Monday night’s game. But we know how that game turned out.

“Detroit, you’re going down,” said a Bucs fan.

This will be the first time Tampa Bay will play the Lions in the postseason since 1997. The Bucs won that game.

Earlier this season, the Bucs lost to the Lions, but they also lost to the Eagles in the regular season.

If Baker and the Bucs perform like they did last night- Sunday’s 3:00 game could be another that has fans waking up still smiling.