DeSantis says he thinks Buccaneers won’t make ‘serious run’ without Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis congratulated Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for one of his best seasons following his retirement announcement.

Around an hour before Brady made announcement online, DeSantis said he didn’t think the Bucs would make a serious run without Brady at the helm while speaking at a press conference in Dunedin.

“He’s better at 44 than just about any of these other guys at 28 or 30 in their prime,” the governor said.

After hearing the news, DeSantis said he thought Brady was the greatest of all time, crediting the quarterback for bringing great seasons to the Buccaneers.

While finishing his thoughts, he said he would be honored for Brady and his wife Giselle Bündchen to stay Florida residents.

