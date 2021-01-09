LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Washington Football Team in Wild Card game

At left is a 2020 file photo showing Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young. At right is a 2021 file photo showing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tom Brady plays his first NFL playoff game not in a New England Patriots uniform when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit defensive rookie of the year frontrunner Chase Young and NFC East champion Washington in the wild card round. Young said after clinching a spot that he wanted Brady, and now he’ll get that chance. (AP Photo/File)

FIRST QUARTER:

INJURY UPDATE: Ronald Jones – quad – is questionable for the remainder of the game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

an interception for SMB after Kevin Minter tips the ball at the line of scrimmage … ONE TURNOVER FOR THE #BUCS D — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

the first penalty on the #Bucs comes on 3rd & 4 = delay of game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

Heinicke hands it off, throws an incomplete pass, and connects with McLaurin … the #Bucs holds them and, now, they have the football — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

Taylor Heinicke is preparing to take the field for his SECOND NFL start, his FIRST start in the playoffs — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

well, Brady is being pressured … he was knocked down twice on that drive after throwing the ball away … the #Bucs settle for a field goal



3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

a pretty pass and catch … Brady to Godwin — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

the second play of the game … Tom Brady to Mike Evans … LET'S GOOOO !! — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 10, 2021

Countdown begins for Buccaneers, Washington Wild Card game

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — We’re just over an hour until kickoff for the Buccaneers-Washington Wild Card game.

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith will not be in uniform Saturday night against Tampa Bay. Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Smith’s strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating.

The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Brady will be looking to add to his six-time Super Bowl champion legacy playing his 42nd NFL playoff game and first not in a New England Patriots uniform.

The Buccaneers have many advantages, and it’ll likely take Washington’s pass rush getting to Brady early and often to have a chance.

Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest updates on the game.