FIRST QUARTER:
Countdown begins for Buccaneers, Washington Wild Card game
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — We’re just over an hour until kickoff for the Buccaneers-Washington Wild Card game.
Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith will not be in uniform Saturday night against Tampa Bay. Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Smith’s strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating.
The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.
Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.
Brady will be looking to add to his six-time Super Bowl champion legacy playing his 42nd NFL playoff game and first not in a New England Patriots uniform.
The Buccaneers have many advantages, and it’ll likely take Washington’s pass rush getting to Brady early and often to have a chance.
Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest updates on the game.
LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION:
- LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Washington Football Team in Wild Card game
- Tom Brady excited, ready to lead Buccaneers into playoffs
- Buccaneers superfan Big Nasty ready for team’s return to the NFL playoffs
- Bucs nominate New Port Richey man for ‘Fan of the Year’
- A trip down memory lane: Rob Gronkowski on his favorite off the field memory of Tom Brady