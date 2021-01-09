LIVE NOW /
LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Washington Football Team in Wild Card game

Buccaneers

At left is a 2020 file photo showing Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young. At right is a 2021 file photo showing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tom Brady plays his first NFL playoff game not in a New England Patriots uniform when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit defensive rookie of the year frontrunner Chase Young and NFC East champion Washington in the wild card round. Young said after clinching a spot that he wanted Brady, and now he’ll get that chance. (AP Photo/File)

FIRST QUARTER:

Countdown begins for Buccaneers, Washington Wild Card game

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — We’re just over an hour until kickoff for the Buccaneers-Washington Wild Card game.

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith will not be in uniform Saturday night against Tampa Bay. Taylor Heinicke starts at quarterback against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Smith’s strained right calf didn’t respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating.

The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Brady will be looking to add to his six-time Super Bowl champion legacy playing his 42nd NFL playoff game and first not in a New England Patriots uniform.

The Buccaneers have many advantages, and it’ll likely take Washington’s pass rush getting to Brady early and often to have a chance.

