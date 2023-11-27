TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers fell to 4-7 after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In what seemed like a promising start to the Week 12 matchup, as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ offense marched downfield, it seemed hopeful that the Bucs would score a touchdown on their opening drive, but then injury struck.

With a little over nine minutes on the clock in the first quarter, Mayfield went up the middle for a QB sneak from the one-yard line but got shaken up. He was seen limping off the field.

After the play, the three-year veteran, who played behind Tom Brady for two years, made a cameo.

On his first play of the game, quarterback Kyle Trask threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs ended their powerful first drive with a 21-yard field goal, and shortly after, Mayfield returned to the field.

Tampa Bay ultimately fell to the Colts, and with the Bucs facing off against a struggling NFC South team, could head coach Todd Bowles start Kyle Trask if Mayfield’s injury is still apparent?

On Monday, Bowles gave some insight into the 28-year-old’s injury, saying that Mayfield’s MRI was negative, however, his ankle is still sore.

“He’s pretty sore. The MRI was negative. He has a sore ankle. We’ll see how he’s feeling during the week, but it came out negative so that’s a good thing,” Bowles said during a press conference Monday.

Despite being injured, Mayfield still fought hard throughout the game. He went 20 for 30 for 199 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. The former Heisman Trophy winner also scrambled for a huge first down for Tampa Bay.

“We were able to move. Even in the second half, he had a good scramble where he ran for a first down and ran over a guy. It didn’t limit him at all,” Bowles added.

So will Tampa see Trask at the starting position come Sunday? Most likely not. However, the Bucs are facing the Carolina Panthers, who have been struggling all season – only recording one win so far this season.

Bowles hasn’t voiced the option of Trask starting over Mayfield in Week 13, but he didn’t mention that they’d give the QB1 the rest he needed, meaning Trask could see some starting reps in practice.

“I know he’s pretty sore right now. We’ll try to give him a break when he needs one during the week and see how he feels. I’ve got to see how he’s moving,” Bowles concluded.

The Buccaneers (4-7) will welcome the Panthers (1-10) to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.