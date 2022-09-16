TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Chris Godwin will not play in their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

According to the injury report released Friday, Godwin did not participate in training this week. After returning from an ACL injury last December, he hurt his hamstring during last Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs said it is also “doubtful” that Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith will play on Sunday. He suffered a hyperextended elbow injury during last week’s game.

Godwin is not the only wide receiver on the injury list. Mike Evans, who nabbed the Bucs’ first touchdown of the season on Sunday, has a calf injury. The Bucs list his status as “questionable”.