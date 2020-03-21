Chris Godwin says he’s willing to give No. 12 to Tom Brady

Breaking News
Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady has made it official and has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, there was still an important question left to be answered. Would current wide receiver Chris Godwin give No.12 to the future hall of fame quarterback?

Godwin has worn No. 12 throughout his NFL career and his college years at Penn State, but he said Friday that he’ll defer the number to Brady if he wants it. If Brady’s willing to switch, however, Godwin says he is definitely keeping the number.

“I mean, at the end of the day, it’s like, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know? He’s the GOAT… he’s so accomplished… I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect,” Godwin said.

Brady also wore No.10 in college at the University of Michigan however that number is currently worn by wide receiver Scotty Miller.

