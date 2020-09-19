Chris Godwin ruled out for Sunday due to a concussion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) scores as he is hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that Chris Godwin has been ruled for out for the Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday after speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

Head Coach Bruce Arians says Godwin not show any symptoms on Monday or Tuesday following a hit by Saints safety D.J. Swearinger but is now showing symptoms and the team is taking extra precautions.

Bucs are set to kick off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday