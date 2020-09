Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is forced out of bounds after a catch by Justin Layne #31 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason game at Heinz Field on August 9, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without wide reciever Chris Godwin this weekend.

Godwin was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday after speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

Head Coach Bruce Arians says Godwin not show any symptoms on Monday or Tuesday following a hit by Saints safety D.J. Swearinger but is now showing symptoms and the team is taking extra precautions.

The Bucs are set to kick off against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday in Tampa.