‘Champs in the building’: Buccaneers bring Vince Lombardi Trophy to Raptors game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy on stage after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Vince Lombardi Trophy has been taking a tour around the city of Tampa following the Buccaneers victory in Super Bowl LV, and on Wednesday, it stopped by Amalie Arena.

No, the trophy did not sit in the stands for a Tampa Bay Lightning game. It actually had access to suite for a Toronto Raptors game.

A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Justin Watson, accompanied the Lombardi Trophy to the game wearing Raptors jerseys.

The Raptors appreciated the visit tweeting a photo of the receivers with the caption, “Champs in the building.”

The Raptors won the game over the Brooklyn Nets giving the Raptors their their fourth consecutive win. They have only won four consecutive games one other time this season.

