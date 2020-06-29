Championship push: Will Gholston talks goals for upcoming Bucs season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “I got goosebumps thinking about it.”

Will Gholston, a defensive lineman who is entering his eighth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is referring to the possibility of a “championship” this season.

The Buccaneers have only competed in one Super Bowl in the history of the franchise. They defeated the Oakland Raiders in that game on Jan. 26, 2003.

“I think it is if we are dedicated,” Gholston said, “working like we are working now, when we get together as a team we work the same and do not change our mindset, I really believe that we will be able to make it to the championship.”

Gholston has seven years of experience in the National Football League. He has played in 103 games and he has recorded 252 tackles. He has never worn a jersey other than a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

What is his goal for the 2020 NFL season?

“One of my main goals is to be able to be 10 times better than I was last year,” he said, “to be able to be the most productive one in the defensive line room. That is the challenge that we have to hold each other accountable for and that is what we are trying to do.”

He compared the preparation process to building a brick wall, player by player, position group by position group.

“My opinion on being in the league for so long,” he said, “as long as your room is strong, then you have to collectively bring that room together with all of the other rooms. I cannot be accountable for everybody else but I know most, not even most, all of the d-linemen right now, we are working, the interior d-linemen, so we are going to keep that foundation and keep it growing and, when we put all of the pieces together, we should have solid enough bricks to hold that wall.”

A prominent piece of the foundation is the quarterback, Tom Brady.

“I feel like when we get together and we see each other and we play and practice and we go through the grind together, then, we will be able to say, ‘Alright, shoot, we can get out here, we can get going, this is the guy that we got, we can see his leadership skills, we can see how he builds himself to have that six championship thing going on,’ because I have never really played with anyone like that. Every year we had a stacked roster but I want to see if we do what we got to do,” said Gholston. “I want to come back, all of us get together, and get going and try to make this championship push.”

