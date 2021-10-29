‘Champa Bay’ spirit in NYC: TODAY Show hosts dress as Bucs players for Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Willie Geist and Carson Daly brought a little bit of Champa Bay to the Big Apple Friday morning as part of the TODAY Show’s Halloween costume reveal.

Each year, the TODAY Show crew gets all dressed up to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. The theme for this Halloween was “Football Fright in America.”

Geist and Daly decided to sport the jerseys of none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, respectively.

The duo not only dressed in the Bucs’ classic red jersey and white pant combination, but they rocked the hair do’s of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The TODAY Show anchors even flashed their replica Super Bowl rings and game day celebrations, such as the iconic Gronk spike.

Geist and Daly were joined by other Sunday Night Football icons.

Hoda Kotb dressed up like Carrie Underwood, Craig Melvin donned the uniform of Kansas City’s superstar Patrick Mahomes, Al Roker tapped into his inner rockstar by dressing as the Weeknd, and Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager traded in their scripts for pom-poms to be Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.