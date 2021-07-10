Champa Bay: Brady, Buccaneers take home ESPY awards

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Champa Bay continues to reign across professional sports nationwide!

On Saturday evening, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home two ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards.

The Buccaneers quarterback was awarded the Best Athlete in Men’s Sports.

.@TomBrady takes home the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ji7GszfDMy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 11, 2021

And to wrap up the evening, the Super Bowl LV champions took home the Best Team award.

And the ESPY for Best Team goes to… pic.twitter.com/TIR4l1C72J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 11, 2021

The ESPYS celebrate the best players, moments, coaches and games in sports.

Saturday night’s award winners were honored at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

To view a full list of winners, visit ESPN’s website.