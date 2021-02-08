Castor: Bucs’ championship parade or event to happen later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will celebrate their Super Bowl title with a parade or other event sometime later this week, Mayor Jane Castor said.

The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

On Monday, Castor joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell and members of the Tampa Super Bowl host committee for a closing press conference.

The mayor told reporters a parade or celebration will happen later in the week. The exact date will be announced soon.

“Everybody will be able to participate and participate safely,” Castor said.

Castor also took a moment to express her dismay at the large, maskless crowds seen flooding the streets of Tampa following the Bucs’ win on Sunday. Thousands of mostly maskless people had gathered along Howard Avenue and in Ybor City, filling the streets and bars.

“It is a little frustrating because we worked so hard,” Castor said.

Castor had signed an executive order mandating masks in heavily trafficked areas in Downtown Tampa and around Raymond James Stadium. The order went into effect on Jan. 28 and will remain in effect until Feb. 13.

Castor said the city has done its best to inform residents of the mask order and distributed over 200,000 during the Super Bowl festivities.