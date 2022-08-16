TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first openly gay, active NFL player is headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nassib was a former defensive captain with the Buccaneers and had 12.5 sacks in his two seasons with the team. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carl Nassib made the announcement he is gay in an Instagram video in June of 2021.

Reports began to surface on Tuesday that Nassib was once again signed to the team, including reports from NBC and the NFL itself on Twitter, citing Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles seemed to confirm the news when speaking with media members on Tuesday.

“Carl’s tough in the run. When he played, when he was here with us, he’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations. He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system,” Bowles said. “He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.”

Nassib was released by the Raiders in March after two season, with four sacks, according to the NFL.