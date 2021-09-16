‘Can Tom Brady play until he is 50?’: Gronk, the ‘GOAT’ return to answering fan questions in episodic shorts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The highly anticipated return of the “Tommy and Gronky” series is finally here and the first episode is both hysterical and, depending on your willingness to trust it, informative.

You will receive answers to a handful of popular questions about two of the most popular players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“Can Tom Brady play until he is 50 years old?”

“Can Gronk dunk?”

“Can Tom Brady speak Portuguese?”

The team released the first “Tommy and Gronky” video of the 2021 season Thursday on Twitter around 11 a.m. and within about two hours, it had nearly 1,400 likes and 300 retweets.

Brady and Gronkowski, who are sporting matching shades, sit on either side of a mailbox positioned on top of a steering wheel meant to steer a ship. They alternate asking and answering the questions.

The first question, in my opinion, is the most intriguing question.

“Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?” asked Gronkowski.

“Wow! It seems to be a really hot question lately,” stated Brady. “I do not find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it is kind of like a retiree state so I feel like I can play and then, just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it is a, ‘Yes!'”

The two of them discuss dunking and dancing. Gronkowski demonstrates his twerking abilities and to end this episode on the highest note, he raps about the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Check it out! Every year, we go for the Lombardi,” rapped Gronkowski. “That is because, Tom and I, we are such smarties. You better watch out because, our opponents, we…”

You might be wondering about those final lyrics and you might be wondering where you can watch the entire video. You’ll just have to watch it for yourself.