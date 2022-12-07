TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coming off Monday night’s comeback win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new challenge to take on – the best defense in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers (6-6) will travel to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in hopes to continue on their winning streak.

With another win under Tampa Bay’s belt, they remain at the top of the NFC South but taking on the 49ers, who currently lead the NFC West could be a bit of a challenge.

It’s no secret that the Bucs have been unable to produce a lot of points during games, so going up against the NFL’s #1 defense is something the Bucs will need to work around.

As for the 49ers, they were able to hold the Miami Dolphins to 233 total yards and 10 points on its final 44 plays on Sunday. Although, with the Buccaneers’ offense starting to get healthy, it could be anyone’s game.

Not to mention, the 49ers are expected to start third-strong quarterback Brock Purdy against the Bucs.