Can my boat join the Bucs’ Super Bowl flotilla?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa will host a boat parade to celebrate the Bucs winning the Super Bowl at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but can boaters join in on the fun?

Boaters will be allowed in the water for the festivities, but they can’t join the official flotilla, according to police.

Police said boat operators should stay 50 feet away from the vessels in the parade. The parade route is in a United States Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone and violators could face criminal charges.

Local, state and federal law enforcement will be patrolling the water along the route to ensure safety and compliance.

Boaters and drivers should be aware that Laurel Street, Cass Street, Kennedy Boulevard, Brorein Street and Platt Street bridges will close when the parade starts. The bridges will reopen once the Lombardi Trophy passes underneath them.