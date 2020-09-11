Bucs WR Mike Evans listed as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game against Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without veteran wide receiver Mike Evans for their first game of the season this weekend.

Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury. According to an injury report released by the Bucs on Friday, Evans is “doubtful” for Sunday’s game.

He did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday practices but did have limited participation Friday, the report says.

“He did some individual stuff today,” head coach Bruce Arians said. “We’ll see if he’s sore tomorrow. It will still probably be a game-time decision.”

The Bucs are set to kick off against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans.

LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: