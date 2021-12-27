Bucs WR Mike Evans lands on COVID-19 reserve list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrated after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without a star receiver for another game as they close out the season.

The team placed wide receiver Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Evans did not play Sunday in Tampa Bay’s division-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers. He was listed as inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers sent all of their players home on Monday after a total of 13 players landed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Reporters who spoke with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Monday afternoon asked him about Carolina’s COVID issues.

“We have one coach that is positive – that’s it so far,” Arians said at the time.

About an hour before the team placed Evans on the COVID-19 list, the Bucs activated wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was put on the list last week. Returner and wide receiver Jaelon Darden and back-up defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches were also put on the COVID-19 reserve list last week.

Tampa Bay has two regular season games left this season. The team travels north on Sunday to take on the New York Jets before finishing out the season at home against the Carolina Panthers.