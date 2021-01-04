TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s star wide receiver Mike Evans is “day to day” after hyperextending his knee in the first quarter of the Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians elaborated on the incident on Monday and addressed whether or not Evans would be ready to get back on the field for the team’s playoff game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.
“The MRI showed no structural damage,” said Arians. “I just saw him in the training room a little while ago. He has very, very little swelling and he will be day to day. He is running in the pool today and, hopefully, he can practice on Thursday.”
LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION:
- Buccaneers banner unveiled ahead of playoffs at Tampa City Hall
- Bucs WR Mike Evans ‘day to day’ after hyperextending knee
- Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Washington Football Team in Wild Card game
- ‘We finished this thing for 13′: Bucs players finish final regular-season game strong following Evans’ knee injury