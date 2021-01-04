Bucs WR Mike Evans ‘day to day’ after hyperextending knee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s star wide receiver Mike Evans is “day to day” after hyperextending his knee in the first quarter of the Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians elaborated on the incident on Monday and addressed whether or not Evans would be ready to get back on the field for the team’s playoff game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

“The MRI showed no structural damage,” said Arians. “I just saw him in the training room a little while ago. He has very, very little swelling and he will be day to day. He is running in the pool today and, hopefully, he can practice on Thursday.”