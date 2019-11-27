Bucs WR Chris Godwin named NFC offensive player of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The NFL announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week 12.

This marks the second career NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for Godwin. The first was in week 17 in 2017.

He becomes the first wide receiver and eighth Buccaneers offensive player to win the award multiple times.

During this past weekends win against the Atlanta Falcons, Godwin had seven receptions for a career-best 184 yards and two touchdowns. The 184 receiving yards marked the seventh-most receiving yards in a single game by a Bucs player in franchise history.

Godwin currently leads the NFL with 9 receiving touchdowns on the season, while ranking second in the league with 1,071 receiving yards and tied for fourth with 70 receptions.

