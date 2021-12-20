Bucs WR Chris Godwin expected to miss last 3 regular season games with MCL sprain: report

Trainers help Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) after he was shaken up against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Tampa Bay’s star receivers is expected to miss the final three games of the team’s regular season, reports say.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in the Buccaneers’ Sunday night loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Godwin was hurt in the first half of the division matchup at Raymond James.

According to Rapoport, Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the regular season but should be able to return in time for playoffs. The Bucs play division rivals Carolina Panthers on the road next week before traveling north to take on the New York Jets. They end the regular season at home against the Panthers again.

Godwin was not the only player to suffer an injury Sunday night. Wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette both injured their hamstrings. Head coach Bruce Arians said after the game he did not know the severity of the injuries.

The Bucs offensive woes started before the game, though. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, several days after running back Giovani Bernard went on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was out Sunday too, finishing out the three-game suspension he was given for violating COVID-19 protocols. Safety Mike Edwards was also suspended three games.

“Both of those guys have served their time and we’ll welcome them back,” Arians said Sunday night.