TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles did not mince words following his team’s disappointing 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One day after speaking his mind in the postgame press conference, Bowles was just as critical of the Bucs overall play during his weekly ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

Bowles was especially disappointed in four defensive plays, all third-down situations and long yardage to gain for a first down.

“It was four different guys,” Bowles said, noting the reason the Steelers offense converted those long situations, extending drives and preventing the Bucs from completing a second-half comeback.

The offense did not escape Bowles’ observations, especially the running game on short-yardage plays.

Bowles did have encouraging news regarding Tight End Cam Brate, who left Sunday’s game after a collision with the Steelers Linebacker Myles Garrett. Brate returned to Tampa Sunday with the team and tests show a strained neck.

Brate will miss time as he recovers but his chances of playing football sooner rather than later are realistic.