TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was just as stunned as his team and Bucs fans.

After grinding through a frustrating second half, the Bucs rallied to take the lead against the Houston Texans with less than a minute to play.

Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud then led Houston to a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 40 seconds.

The final, Texans 39, Bucs 37.

“We’ve got to own it,” Bowles said during his exclusive “Bucs with Bowles” interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

Bowles described the final defensive series as a breakdown in assignments and failure to protect the sideline plays that stopped the clock for the Texans, who played that final drive without timeouts remaining.

The loss is the Bucs fourth straight as they have fallen two games behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South division race.