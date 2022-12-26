TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to force overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. A field goal by Ryan Succop in overtime vaulted the Bucs to a 19-16 victory.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was joined by News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview, discussing a grind that included two interceptions thrown by quarterback Tom Brady and a pair of clutch drives in the final quarter to tie the game at 16.

Bowles said Brady had to overcome his own struggles, but the interceptions were a shared problem, beginning with a rushed throw on the first one, partly because of another injury to the offensive line.

Backup lineman Josh Wells suffered a serious knee injury during the first half, leaving the Bucs with their fourth option at left tackle.

Running back Leonard Fournette was one of the highlights on offense, putting up a combined rushing and receiving total of 162 yards while playing with a foot injury.

The Bucs record improved to 7-8, an unlikely first place showing. Nonetheless, the Bucs have a chance to win the NFC South this Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.