TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a frustrating 27-14 loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, the team’s sixth defeat.

The Bucs now sit a full game behind the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South division race.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles expressed concerns that are similar to previous losses, including defensive reads causing players to be out of position to prevent big plays, during his ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The 49ers used back-to-back touchdown drives, early in the third quarter, to turn a six-point lead into a 27-7 advantage.

The Bucs failed to cut the lead to a one-score game on consecutive trips inside the San Francisco 20-yard line.

Defensively, the Bucs suffered injuries at three starting positions, including cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III and also linebacker Lavonte David.

On the 49ers second half touchdown drives, the defensive backfield gave up a 76-yard touchdown pass followed by a 40-yard play on the ensuing drive, which placed the Bucs in a 20-point hole, with barely a quarter to play.