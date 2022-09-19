TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated their NFC South nemesis, the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas was joined by head coach Todd Bowles on Monday to break down an eventful game.

In this week’s “Bucs with Bowles,” the coach gives his opinion on a fourth-quarter incident involving wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, a skirmish that resulted in both players being ejected from the game.

On Monday, the NFL announced a one-game suspension for Evans, who plans to appeal the decision.

Bowles, a former NFL player, is aware of the emotions within a game but he had a strong opinion regarding behavior after the whistle and its impact on the team.

Bowles was proud of the way the defense took over the game in that final quarter, intercepting Saints quarterback Jameis Winston three times. Those plays led directly to 17 points for the Bucs, including a touchdown by safety Mike Edwards on the final interception.

The Bucs will play their first home game of the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

For now, the wide receiver group is staring at the possibility of playing that game without Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.