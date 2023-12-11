TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers climbed back into the NFC playoff picture with a 29-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. At 6-7, the Bucs reclaimed first place in the NFC South with four games remaining.

On Monday, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles was joined by News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview to discuss the win and the personal goal of playing relevant games in the month of December.

The Bucs finished the game with more rushing yards than the Falcons – 148-96 – a reverse of their meeting back in October, a 16-13 win by the Falcons.

Bowles noted the scheme the Falcons ran on defense, forcing the Bucs the shift to a run-oriented game plan after halftime. The result was running back Rachaad White eclipsing 100 yards rushing for the second time in the team’s last three games.

The Bucs’ defense was missing three starters, linebacker Devin White, cornerback Jamel Dean and defensive lineman Vita Vea, a late scratch due to a foot injury.

But the Falcons had a difficult time mounting consistent drives, especially from deep in their own territory. Cornerback Carlton Davis III intercepted a pass at the Atlanta eight-yard line that set up the Bucs’ opening touchdown. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sacked quarterback Desmond Ridder in the end zone during the second quarter, resulting in a safety.

On a day when four division leaders suffered defeats, the Bucs took the lead in the race to win the NFC South.

Tampa Bay has four games remaining, including a trip to Green Bay this week, then the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on Christmas Eve.