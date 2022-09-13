TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas this week to discuss the team’s season-opening 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs dominated the game defensively, holding the Cowboys to a field goal on their opening possession, then shutting down quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense for the remainder of the game. The Bucs sacked Prescott four times and Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass.

On offense, quarterback Tom Brady finished the game with 18 completions on 27 pass attempts, with one touchdown. The highlight-reel catch by wide receiver Mike Evans in the end zone was the lone touchdown for either team.

Aside from Brady’s efficiency, running back Leonard Fournette put on a show, eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark midway through the third quarter. Fournette finished the night with 127 yards on 21 carries.

The Bucs did not escape AT&T Stadium without injury concerns, however.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin, returning from an ACL injury last December, left the game with a sore hamstring. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith suffered a hyperextended elbow injury.

Bowles does not believe that either injury will be long-term, but that decision will be based on pain tolerance by each player.