TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a frustrating pair of losses to open the home portion of the schedule, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 for the team’s first win at Raymond James Stadium in the 2022 season.

On Monday, Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their exclusive, weekly interview ‘Bucs with Bowles’.

Although the game wound up finishing close, the Bucs’ path to a 21-0 lead included standout plays by players who were embarrassed last Sunday after a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Leonard Fournette led the Bucs in both receiving yards (83) and rushing yards (56). Tight end Cade Otton stepped into the lineup and caught six passes for 48 yards. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. led the defense with eight tackles and a quarterback sack, one of five total for the defense in the game.

Bowles discussed how the game changed direction in the fourth quarter, a sequence of two punts by the Bucs’ offense, book-ended by a pair of Falcons touchdowns.