TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second loss of the season Sunday when they fell 20-6 to the Detroit Lions.

After the game, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles called his team “sluggish.”

During his exclusive “Bucs with Bowles” interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas, Bowles did not change his opinion.

“I thought we were mentally sluggish, offensively,” Bowles said. “We didn’t get things started early the right way.”

The Bucs struggled in many aspects of the game offensively, especially on third-down plays, converting two out of 12 attempts.

Defensively, the Bucs also could not succeed on third downs, allowing the Lions to go nine for 16.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield played subpar compared to his previous starts this season, finishing the game with 19 completions on 37 passes for 206 yards and an interception.

That turnover happened early in the game on a pass that nearly sent wide receiver Mike Evans on his way for a potential touchdown of more than 90 yards. Instead, Mayfield’s pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and intercepted.

“We could sit here and say how it was incomplete,” Bowles said. “Whether it was tipped, whether it was overthrown, whether it was underthrown, it’s a foul ball.”