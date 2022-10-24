TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second straight game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing loss. This time it was a 21-3 surprise at the hands of the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas joined Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles for their exclusive, weekly interview, ‘Bucs with Bowles’.

Bowles broke down many aspects of Sunday’s loss, including a dropped pass by star wide receiver Mike Evans and its impact on the team’s momentum, quarterback Tom Brady’s delivery on third down plays and the Bucs continued struggles in the running game, particularly on third down plays.

The defense was not off the hook either, burned in the second half for a 60-yard run followed immediately by a 17-yard touchdown run. Bowles says that communication and individual execution on defense continues to be a problem.

The Bucs do not have long to dwell emotionally on the Carolina game because on Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens visit Raymond James Stadium as the schedule tips back towards being more difficult.