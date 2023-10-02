TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached their early bye week with an impressive 3-1 record, good enough for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, answering months of speculation that the team was forecasted to have a very poor season.

It might be early still, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles feels his team has more room for improvement, even with a solid start to the season.

“Right now, since we’re banged up, the early bye week suits us well,” Bowles said in his weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Ryan Neal became the latest injury victims, Evans hurting his hamstring in the second quarter of the Bucs’ 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea and cornerback Jamel Dean are also nursing injuries. Dean did not play Sunday. Vea recorded a quarterback sack, taking his total to 3.5, top-ten in the NFL through four games.

The other benefit of the week off is for the coaching staff, now able to take time to watch every game in detail, picking apart the Bucs play-by-play, good plays and bad ones.

“During the week, you get to see it, then move on,” Bowles said. “Right now, we can look at it and break it down to the bare bones. What we’re doing well. What we’re not doing well.”

The Bucs will return to action in Week 6, a home game against another much-improved team, the Detroit Lions, the current leaders in the NFC North.