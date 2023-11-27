TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the sixth time in seven games on Sunday. This one was a frustrating 27-20 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, and now the pressure for the Bucs to salvage their season is getting desperate.

During Monday’s “Bucs with Bowles” interview, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles shared many frustrating details about how the Bucs have managed to lose games despite having multiple chances to score points and shut down the competition.

Bowles stressed red zone offense and the lack of touchdowns, a problem that has festered during the Bucs October and November skid.

Plays inside the opponent’s 20-yard line proved costly again, beginning with the first offensive series of the day for the Bucs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his ankle in an attempt to sneak the ball inside the one-yard line and left the game temporarily. The Bucs were unable to finish the drive despite a solid throw from quarterback Kyle Trask to wide receiver Chris Godwin in the end zone. A field goal was the result.

Bowles was disappointed in the performance of the Bucs defense, noting the way defensive linemen and linebackers were lined up to stop the running attack of the Colts.

The Colts finished the game with 155 yards rushing as a team.

At 4-7, the Bucs remain just one game out of first place in the NFC South, behind the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs host the 1-10 Carolina Panthers in a critical division match-up this Sunday. The Panthers let go of head coach Frank Reich on Monday.