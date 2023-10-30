TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had a few days to evaluate his team following last Thursday’s 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The result? Fundamentals will be the focus of practice this week.

Bowles stressed penalties during his weekly exclusive “Bucs with Bowles” interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

The goal for the Bucs, as they prepare to play the Houston Texans on Sunday, is to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds that have led directly to three consecutive losses.

The Bucs were penalized 11 times for 74 yards in the Bills game. Two significant plays were nullified by holding calls.

A holding call on guard Cody Mauch wiped out a 42-yard reception by wide receiver Mike Evans. Earlier in the game, another holding penalty called against wide receiver Trey Palmer canceled a 26-yard run by Rachaad White.

Bowles shared his disappointment with the defense as well, noting that there was minimal pass rush against the Bills and miscommunication among the defensive backs on two of the Bills touchdowns.

At 3-4, the Bucs sit half a game behind the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.