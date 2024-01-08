TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their third consecutive NFC South title on Sunday with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles was joined by News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas to preview the team’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday.

The Bucs played the Eagles back in Week 3, a humbling 25-11 defeat, but both teams are playing differently from that September meeting.

The Bucs had to raise their game to get into the playoffs, winning five out of their last six games, only clinching their postseason spot in the final game of the regular season.

The Eagles began the season with a 10-1 start, faltering down the stretch, losing five out of six.

As expected, following a 17-game season, both teams will navigate the practice week with multiple injury concerns, especially the quarterback position.

The Bucs’ Baker Mayfield, who suffered a rib injury in the team’s Week 17 game against the Saints, suffered an ankle injury early Sunday, limping noticeably despite finishing the game.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a dislocated finger on his passing hand, exiting the season finale against the New York Giants.

Bowles reflected on the growth of the team’s offense under first-year coordinator Dave Canales, saying that Canales has learned under fire how to adjust to scenarios and elements during games.

Canales will have to be mindful of the Eagles’ defensive performance back in Week 3, which held the Bucs’ offense to a field goal through three quarters, limiting them to five for 10 on third down conversions and only allowing Tampa Bay to possess the ball for 21 minutes.