TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 Monday night, advancing to the NFC Divisional round against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

On Tuesday, News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas joined Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” conversation, and the coach was already looking ahead to the next challenge.

“Why not us?” Bowles said, reflecting on the team’s accomplishment of just making it to the postseason after a tough season was predicted.

The thought of achieving a division title has been replaced with achieving the team’s next objective – getting to the Super Bowl.

The Bucs improved dramatically from their Week 3 loss to the Eagles, with 426 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was poised and very efficient running the offense, finishing the game with 337 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Hardly a sign of a bad ankle and sore ribs.

Next up is another chance to avenge a loss from earlier in the season.

The Lions defeated the Bucs 20-6 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6 and look every bit the contender that won the NFC North for the first time in more than two decades.

The Bucs will face the Lions in the Motor City on Jan. 21. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.