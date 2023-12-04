TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 Sunday, improving to 5-7 on the season and staying one game behind the Atlanta Falcons in the race to win the NFC South Division.

On Monday, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles joined Dan Lucas for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview, with key injuries on defense being a key point in the game.

Inside linebackers Lavonte Davis and Devin White were inactive due to injuries, so the tandem of linebacker J.J. Russell and safety Ryan Neal filled in.

The Bucs’ defense held Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young to 178 yards passing and got off the field on third down plays, only allowing Carolina to convert three of 15 third downs.

History was made on offense as wide receiver Mike Evans eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the 10th consecutive season, an achievement matched only by hall of fame members Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.

Evans’ streak of 10 straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards trails only Rice’s record of 11.

Bowles described a difficult day, however, for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was bothered by rain in the first half and timing with receivers.

By day’s end, Mayfield found a way to lift the team, completing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Evans and finishing the day with 202 yards passing.

The Bucs head to Atlanta this Sunday for a pivotal game in the division race. If the Bucs can beat the Falcons, they will take over the NFC South lead via tiebreakers.