TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles woke up on Christmas morning to a full house and a full heart, not just for family but for his football team’s 30-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

On Monday, Bowles was joined by News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview – a fourth consecutive conversation about a victory.

The Bucs’ latest win was Bowles’ favorite so far – in the sense that it was true complimentary football – the defense helping the offense and quarterback Baker Mayfield cashing in the chips for everyone.

The Bucs built a 30-0 lead over the Jags thanks in big part to three turnovers by the defense, which the offense turned into 21 points.

The first turnover was an interception by linebacker Devin White, following a tumultuous week of attention due to his inactive status in the Bucs’ previous game against the Green Bay Packers.

White answered his critics with key plays on defensive stops and accounted for half a quarterback sack on the third turnover of the afternoon, resulting in a touchdown for the offense.

Bowles is also hopeful that fans will view Mayfield in a way that is not a storyline of redemption but rather a player who has found the system that works best for the team.

Mayfield had 189 passing yards by halftime on Sunday and finished with two more touchdown passes, giving him 26 touchdown passes for the season, matching Tom Brady for a franchise standard 25 or more touchdown passes in his first season with the team.

At 8-7, the Bucs now have a chance to clinch their third consecutive NFC South title as they host the New Orleans Saints.